Gov. Asa Hutchinson will have a news briefing at 1:30 p.m. today after all.

Question 1 should be on the massive security breach in the new website for pandemic unemployment assistance.

Question 2 should be the Legislative Council’s keel hauling Friday of his Commerce Secretary Mike Preston for running roughshod over the legislature (and screwing up royally in the process.)

Question 3 should be how he squares Preston’s insistence that there was no leak of the Return to Business grant program when the public record shows otherwise.

As I wrote earlier, there are many more

The governor had announced at the end of Friday’s briefing that he didn’t anticipate a weekend briefing unless something changed. Something changed. One thing was our report last night on the security problem.