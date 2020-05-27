The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police Tuesday escalated its attack on Police

Chief Keith Humphrey with the beginning of a no-confidence vote that will be completed Tuesday.

Advertisement

The outcome is predictable. The FOP release:

Chief of Police Keith Humphrey continues to be embroiled in numerous

lawsuits, controversies and investigations related to unethical and potentially illegal actions taken under the color of authority. As a result, the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, an organization serving those who dedicate their lives to protecting and safeguarding our community, has for the first time in eighteen years requested its membership to vote on a Resolution of No Confidence in the Chief of Police. Ronnie Morgan, the president of the local FOP, said, “This was not an easy decision to make but Chief Humphrey’s behavior has left us no choice. The men and women who serve and protect our community deserve accountable, transparent leadership that can be trusted to follow strict ethical rules and put public safety ahead of the destructive politics of personal agendas. Chief Humphrey is not above the law or above normal standards of ethics” In a letter to its members, the Little Rock FOP noted: “Evidence indicates that Chief Keith Humphrey has repeatedly misused or exceeded his authority, violated department policies, wrongfully attacked his subordinate officers, and tarnished hard-earned reputations in an attempt to evade accountability for his actions. In short, he has fallen short of the basic standards of conduct required of every other officer on our force. After exhausting other remedies, we see little progress in addressing the Chief’s behavior. So, it is with a heavy heart that the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police Executive Board now requests your input on the question of whether you have confidence in Chief of Police Keith Humphrey to continue to lead our department.” A copy of the letter can be found on our Facebook page. [See it at top of this item.] A Resolution of No Confidence symbolizes the belief that Police Chief Humphrey has failed the community he is sworn to protect. ”Chief Humphrey should be held to the same, if not higher standards, than any other member of this department. It’s time for those with authority to address this situation to act. Failure to do so quickly ultimately threatens the safety and well-being of our officers and the city,” Ronnie Morgan said.

The letter details a variety of complaints about the chief, notably beginning with his firing of Officer Charles Starks for the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in a traffic stop to investigate whether the car he was driving was stolen. Starks’ firing was overturned in court. He violated policy in handling the stop by getting in front of the moving car and opening fire, but a prosecutor’s review found he had reason to fear for his safety and was justified in shooting. The Civil Service Commission upheld the firing, though several officers in the chain of command said Starks’ actions were justified or that the review had been rushed.

Advertisement

The FOP is often out of sorts with police leadership. It happens to be an overwhelmingly white organization, the majority of whom don’t live in Little Rock and many of whom get a free car, expenses paid, to commute to and from suburban homes.

When was the last time the FOP voted “no confidence” in a chief? It was in 2002 when the FOP was pushing for the city’s first black chief, Lawrence Johnson, to step down. Their complaints were thinner then, largely relating to equipment deficiencies beyond the city’s budgetary power to fix. The FOP also said he showed favoritism to black officers. That is, some got promoted.

Advertisement

Sound familiar?

The Black Police Officers Association has been defending the current black chief, though three black officers are plaintiffs in the lawsuits alleging he’s been tough on department critics. The chief’s defenders say his problems stem from being a change agent in a department in need of change and from sour grapes on the part of two assistant chiefs passed over for the top job.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who picked Humphrey for the job, has defended him.

Speaking of those lawsuits: I’ll pass along as soon as the city of Little Rock’s cumbersome Scott-era FOI review policies (a request must pass review of various mayoral administration people before they are fulfilled) allow me access to a memorandum City Attorney Tom Carpenter has written to the mayor and City Board about the pending lawsuits. I’m guessing the city attorney, who answers to the mayor, will find the lawsuits meritless.

Advertisement

UPDATE: I’m still awaiting clearance of my FOI request by the Scott administration gatekeepers, but another source provided Carpenter’s memo. It raises a host of questions about the lawsuits against Humphrey and how police cruiser footage came to be made public that showed the chief visiting a friend’s home early one morning. Carpenter details handling of the police recording of Humphrey at a job applicant’s home and suggests discipline might be warranted for that. He also writes that Assistant Police Chief Alice Fulk, who is suing Humphrey for retaliation, had given conflicting statements about the Starks case but Humphrey had taken no disciplinary action though it would have been justified.

Here’s the Carpenter memo, touted by the chief’s defenders.

Chris Burks, an attorney for those suing the chief, on the other hand criticizes Carpenter for having a conflict of interest in the issue. The city has retained outside counsel to defend the suits.