Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus briefing brought news of a record single-day increase in new cases — 375.

He also defended police handling of three nights of protest, each of which ended with tear-gassing in Little Rock, and expressed happiness about state tax revenue.

Advertisement

The total coronavirus case count in Arkansas now stands at 7,818, with 11 more hospitalized, for a new high of 132. Deaths rose by three, to a state total of 136.

Hutchinson acknowledged a continued upward trajectory of cases and hospitalizations but continues to see good news with a positive testing rate around 5 percent, less than the 10 percent level viewed as a warning sign.

Advertisement

Health Director Nate Smith reported the counties with the most cases in the daily count:

Benton with 65

Pulaski with 63, but 29 of them were in Jacksonville, mostly residents or workers at a nursing home.

Washington with 57

Sevier with 33

Craighead with 21

Yell with 14

Crittenden with 10

Advertisement

The governor said the state wasn’t ready to move to phase two of a return to normal business. In response to those with a low case count, he remembered pressure from Northwest Arkansas for special treatment and it’s now a center of new cases. Better for all to move forward together, he said.

The governor began the briefing with comments on other news developments.

He said Monday’s protest, which again ended with State Police use of tear gas for the third night, was peaceful up until about 10 p.m. Then, he said, some turned violent and destructive. He said the State Police arrested five people, all Arkansas residents.

He said police would be out again tonight and “be prepared to make arrests as necessary.”

Advertisement

But asked about the use of the military in Arkansas or sending National Guard to other trouble spots: Arkansas has not made a request for military resources “and I do not see that in our future.” He said the National Guard is under his control and he said he believed their aid to local police is “sufficient and in the right direction.” He said there’d been a preliminary inquiry, but no official request, about using Arkansas National Guard in other states.

In response to another question, he said “law enforcement has done a very good job.” He said he was at the command center last night, watched the decision-making process and “thought it was very well handled.” But it is complex, he said, such as deciding when to move. He said a strong response can inspire strong reactions. But he said it “intolerable that we ever allowed the destruction of property.”

He also lauded demonstrators gathered around the Confederate statue in Bentonville last night for at least wearing masks, if not observing social distancing.

On another matter, Hutchinson boasted about the monthly state revenue report. It finds the state $287 million ahead of a revised revenue forecast with a month left in the fiscal year. “Extraordinarily good,” he said.

People are going back to work, he said, and sales tax collections show people are gaining confidence again.

He wasn’t ready to announce any specifics about budget adjustments, such as a budget increase for next year with the surplus. The state may need to “loosen the belt just a little bit.”

Q&A session highlights

Hutchinson wouldn’t point a finger at poultry processors for the rise in cases. He repeated his usual refrain about increased testing and contact tracing, some by poultry companies. “I have a lot of confidence in what they’re doing to keep their industries working.”

Advertisement

The governor was asked about protests against racial injustice and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minority communities. He said he couldn’t speak for protesters, but he acknowledged that concerns go deeper than the George Floyd death and include health care access.

Smith was asked about concerns about the protests and the spread of coronavirus. It’s a concern, he said. There is a risk of spread and contact tracing “would be very challenging.” He said he hoped people who were part of a group protest to be mindful of risks. “Social distancing may be a challenge. Do your best. Wear a face mask. It would be a tragic thing if people came out to protest injustice and ended up infected because of that.”

Asked about the investigation of a security breach in the state website for the pandemic unemployment assistance program, Hutchinson said the website is functioning “well and securely.” He said he had no new information on the investigation because he’d been otherwise occupied “with a few things.”