The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration have filed, by order of the federal court after some dilly-dallying, a report on the progress of the 30 Crossing concrete ditch through the heart of Little Rock.

As you might expect, they say the change from a billion-dollar project to a project to be built in stages starting with a $500 million outlay is meaningless. This project will have no significant environmental impact and the normal full environmental review is not required. And, hey, if Arkansas voters approve a tax increase in November, they can build the whole thing in one swell foop.

An interesting point was noted in the Democrat-Gazette’s highway-friendly coverage this morning. The freeway builders have ratcheted down expected traffic on the route (already only minimally bothered by congestion a few minutes on weekdays). And this is even before the change that coronavirus seems likely to bring in future work habits — more telecommuting. But it’s all good. There will be LESS air pollution from fewer cars, the pavers say.

Oh, hey, the first phase will take nearly four years, which means disruptions to mass transit and city streets. But not to worry, the city has plenty of money to cover that.

I’m snarking a little in the above, admittedly, as a foe of this project. We MIGHT need a new bridge. But we DO NOT need a 10-lane freeway that creates new traffic pressure points elsewhere without plans or money to fix them. It also will sorely hurt the city grid pattern, another unfunded mandate on the city. All this is being done mostly to help suburban commuters get home a few seconds faster. (Will there still be suburban commuters 20 years from now? And gasoline cars? Forward-thinking is not part of the build-it-and-prosperity-will-follow mindset of hidebound Arkansas highway engineers and politicians.) Take a look at Ninth Street and the racially divided city of Little Rock with freeways full of people streaming to Saline, White, Lonoke and Faulkner counties to understand the beauty of urban highway construction.

For your pandemic reading pleasure, here’s the state’s 68-page report.

The state has kindly promised to give 45 days’ notice to the plaintiffs in this public interest lawsuit of plans to start work. I believe a lot of planning and design work is underway. We’ve already seen changes in announcements on park impact and the need for the city to give up some right of way.

Not to worry big ditch foes, the attorney for the plaintiffs, Richard Mays is on the case.

He notes the state proposes to file an administrative record by June 24. The plaintiffs will have a chance to review it and cite omissions. The briefing continues through Oct. 30 and a hearing will be scheduled after that.

So work can’t start until next year unless the state tries to ignore the lawsuit.

Mays has told defendants other hearings might be necessary on supplements to the administrative record. And he has told defendants that he will seek an injunction if they attempt to start construction ahead of decisions in the case.