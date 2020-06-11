The Museum of Discovery, the science museum in the River Market district, will open its in-person summer camps on Monday, June 22, and reopen to the general public on Tuesday, June 23. It’s implemented new rules to guard against transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19:

All visitors older than 10, staff and volunteers must wear masks. Masks will be available for purchase for those who need them.

Staff and volunteers will undergo temperature checks before entering the museum.

Exhibits that are high-touch or difficult to sanitize will be closed.

Crowd size will be limited to one-third of capacity, and visitors are encouraged to keep a distance of six feet from other visitors.

The museum, which during its closure installed hospital-grade air filters and UV lights in air ducts throughout the museum and plexiglass shields at admissions and Explore Store counters, will have hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum. All memberships have been extended for three months, and the “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed” exhibition will continue through the end of the year.

Advertisement

The Historic Arkansas Museum has reopened with shortened hours (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and safety restrictions: Masks are required (free masks provided to those who don’t have them); social distancing is encouraged; self-guided tours of the grounds are free (historic houses remain closed); the Native American Gallery is open by request; the Museum Store will offer curbside pick-up for online and phone orders.

The MacArthur Museum of Military History reopened Tuesday. Visitors will be asked, but not required, to wear masks. Staff will wear both masks and gloves.

Advertisement

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site Visitor Center has decided to delay its reopening because of the rise in the cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. It had planned to reopen Monday, June 8.