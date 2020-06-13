A majority of the House Republican caucus has now joined most of the Republicans in the Senate in pressing the governor to call a special legislative session to provide the business lobby with protection against lawsuits by workers and customers.

They imagine an “onslaught” of lawsuits as businesses reopen amidst a rising tide of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. There’s no evidence of such an onslaught is coming. Filing a lawsuit doesn’t guarantee winning a lawsuit, certainly not in Arkansas. Negligence and other culpability must be proven and then survive the increasingly pro-business Arkansas Supreme Court. And hasn’t Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas businesses — particularly the COVID-19 ravaged poultry processing industry — were setting a standard for the nation in observing good health guidelines?

The House GOP caucus, in announcing this letter, wrote:

As we re-open our economy, Arkansas’s businesses need the certainty & predictability that comes from a stable legal environment.

Translation: They want businesses to get away with murder (at least figuratively in unsafe practices, including forcing workers to endure horrible working conditions if they expect to be paid) and not have to worry about consequences.

It’s a stark illustration of an enduring theme: The governor and the legislature and particularly throughout the coronavirus crisis have ALWAYS put the needs of business ahead of the needs of working people.

Of all the problems facing our state, beginning with insufficient support of schools and colleges and the shambles of unemployment and other support programs for working people, it is clear the Arkansas legislature believes the biggest problem facing the state today is that the rich aren’t rich enough.

I’m surprised the Republican caucus hasn’t also demanded that the governor proceeds with another income tax cut for the rich. Imagine how much trickle-upon that would produce for po’ folks. With people fleeing public schools and colleges in fear of disease and with the coming shift to on-line instruction, the Waltons and other billionaires can expect a reduction in state spending sufficient to re-direct more millions to them in the tax “relief” they so badly need.

I had a feeling yesterday this was coming to a head. That’s why I shared thoughts of labor lawyer John Burnett and also a good analysis of Arkansas Supreme Court politics/jurisprudence by Ernest Dumas. They outlined how the system ALREADY favors business and how efforts by the governor, legislature and court promise to make things even worse.

The governor has been playing coy on a special session. But the writing is on the wall. He appointed Steuart Walton, billionaire heir of the labor-loathing Walmart fortune, to head the “economic recovery task force.” To Walton, economic recovery has boiled down to one thing above all else: Protecting businesses from lawsuits. That’s all business has ever cared about. The pandemic crisis is an opportunity of putting the protection into law. What do you bet they’ll say, should it come to pass, that it worked so well it should be extended permanently to all business operations in all things? You can increase profits if you have impunity for bad practices.

Now 39 Republicans in the House are calling for “appropriate immunity” from lawsuits for all business and health care providers. Does “appropriate” mean they can be totally negligent and utterly dismissive of customer and worker safety and fear no consequences? There are constitutional hurdles. The Arkansas Constitution guarantees a remedy for wrongs and jury consideration of claims of deception, fraud, negligence. and otherwise unsafe practices. May COVID-19 become a legal excuse to override the Constitution?

There are 75 Republicans in the House, so 36 didn’t sign. That is not the same thing as not voting as the business lobby directs should the time come. But still, they haven’t mustered a majority of the 100-member House, which is something. In the Senate, 23 of the 26 Republican senators, a majority of the 35-member body, earlier wrote the governor to ask for protection for negligent, fraudulent and deceptive businesses against lawsuits. They wanted the governor to declare this protection by executive order — a dubious legal prospect, John Burnett wrote. But they also asked for a special session to make business and health care providers immune from liability for negligence, fraud, deception and otherwise unsafe practices. The injured worker or customer? He or she best have health insurance and a healthy savings account to tide them over during recuperation or to pay for funeral expenses if they don’t.

Who’s the legislature’s daddy? It’s not the sons and daughters of Arkansas toil.

I wrote yesterday:

Assume the position, Arkansas. The Senate has declared it’s ready to stick it to you and the House probably isn’t far behind.

Just a few hours later, came the House’s shaft.