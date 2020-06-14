Remember this? Didn’t happen. It appears that talk on social media of Black Lives Matter people dropping by to add their birthday wishes might have been a factor. Indeed, a group was on hand to counter-protest today. About 70 or 80 danced in the street, photographer Brian Chilson reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve sent an email to the Arkansas Republican Party inquiring about the reason for the postponement. But what can you say but:

Sad!

Advertisement

Gun-toting Jan Morgan posted the following comment on Facebook two days ago, talking about a safer environment for a Trump rally. With her armory, what’s to worry about? And the man who thrashed her in the GOP primary in 2016, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, still has an emergency order in place that allows him to activate the militia. The comments on Morgan’s post are worth reading.

Morgan at least mentioned on Facebook that the event had been postponed. I can’t find a mention on the Republican Party of Arkansas social media or those of Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, the Army reserve officer, about the cancellation.

This from June 5 sounds like a precursor:

Advertisement

PS: The June 5 rally at the Capitol by “Antifa” and them that Morgan fretted over? Peaceful. A demonstration was held. People went home before curfew.

And today? Here’s another Brian Chilson photo of the group today that apparently routed the Republican rally.

UPDATE: still no response from GOP but they have apparently alibied to others that the rise in Coronavirus is the reason. Really? Their governor says all is well. Back to business! But maintain distance and wear masks. Too hard for the GOP to rally like they were at Home Depot?