Michael Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette got there first on the financial information, but I received a response today from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office to questions related to her change in office advertising and the amount being spent on the new campaign.

The Arkansas Blog reported Tuesday that the new fiscal year, which began July 1, had brought a new look in the Rutledge Report, public service announcements that flooded the airways in the last fiscal year. The ads no longer use Rutledge, even for the voice over, and her name doesn’t appear. The first ad talked about child abuse.

We had reported previously that the office spent $1.7 million on the ads in the last fiscal year. The spending, particularly given the high profile of Rutledge in them, had drawn criticism from legislators and the public at large. I suspected correctly that her coming race for governor in 2022 had something to do with a change in look, to give potential opponents such as Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Sen. Jim Hendren less to criticize.

I had asked the office Tuesday about spending plans for this fiscal year, which began July 1.

I got this answer today. The office actually spent $2.2 million in fiscal 2020, more than I’d previously reported. This is because of an additional $511,000 booked in advertising toward the end of fiscal 2020. Spokeswoman Amanda Priest said most of the $511,856 paid to the Communications Group (see invoices here) for the new series of ads will cover ads running from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, but it will be accounted for as a fiscal 2020 expense. Will there be more spending in the following six months of the 2021 fiscal year? “I just don’t know,” she said.

She gave me this statement about the new look and new spending:

