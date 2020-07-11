North Little Rock police are investigating multiple stabbings this morning that left one person dead. A suspect is in custody.

A release said:

On July 11, 2020 at approximately 10:05 am, NLRPD Officers arrested Barron Brown, 44 years old of North Little Rock, Arkansas with the stabbing death of an adult male at 5214 S. Woodland. Barron Brown is also accused of stabbing several other people throughout the morning hours of July 11, 2020.

Detectives were called to investigate at least four different crime scenes and are currently processing each of them for evidence and attempting to speak with witnesses. This is a complex and extensive investigation. Detectives are working diligently to discover the motives behind each of Barron Brown’s actions.

Barron Brown’s crime spree initially began at approximately 8:52 am where he stabbed his first victim, he then walked to several other locations where he stabbed several other victims. He was ultimately located at 2001 Hwy. 161 Lot 13 where he was taken into custody by NLRPD Officers.

Several of Barron Brown’s victims were related to him while others were strangers.

Each victim was either treated and released where they were attacked or transported to local hospitals for further treatment. Sadly, the adult male that was stabbed while at 5214 S. Woodland died as a result of his stab wounds.