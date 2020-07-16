By
In a Facebook live video today, Sen. Bob Ballinger predicts Governor Hutchinson will issue a statewide mask mandate of some sort next week.

He’s offended by the idea of a mandate from the governor. The legislature should decide.

He urges people to call the governor. “Peaceful non-compliance would be appropriate,” he said. He said no one was a “moral obligation” to do something the governor ordered on this would be a surrender of a “constitutional right.” He didn’t elaborate on that novel theory.

I’ve asked the governor’s office about Ballinger’s prediction. Hutchinson has resisted such a mandate for months. Yesterday, he said it could be reconsidered if warranted. With Walmart and Kroger onboard with mask requirements, he has some allies now.

