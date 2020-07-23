Arkansas Counts, a coalition encouraging participation in the Census, has issued a statement in opposition to Donald Trump’s plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from the Census totals.

Its statement:

Arkansas Counts stands firm in our commitment to ensuring a complete and accurate record of all individuals residing in Arkansas.

The Supreme Court issued a clear and unequivocal ruling that the census must not make exceptions for immigration status. The constitution says the census must count everyone living in the United States—every immigrant, every child, every neighbor and every student —for purposes of congressional apportionment.

Arkansas Counts believes President Trump’s actions could catastrophically impact the lives of Arkansans for years to come. Prohibiting undocumented individuals from being counted would create an inaccurate snapshot of the population, thus restricting federal resources needed to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and in the next decade. Municipalities struggling with undercounts and existing gaps in funding will be left with even less. Our schools, already facing budget deficits from COVID-19, are further at risk of being underfunded. More than 80,000 children in Arkansas have an immigrant parent, and more than 90 percent of those children are citizens.

This is not solely an immigrant rights issue. It is an Arkansas issue. That’s why we will continue to work together alongside our community partners, the U.S. Census Bureau and state and local governments to ensure a complete and accurate count of all Arkansans. We encourage all Arkansans to join us by self-responding to the census online at my2020census.gov, by phone in English at 844-330-2020 or in Spanish at 844-468-2020 or by mail.