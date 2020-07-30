A gunfight broke out about 1 p.m. today on Interstate 630 near the Pine-Cedar exit by UAMS.

The State Police issued this release:

At least two individuals are known to have been injured, one of them possibly wounded by gunfire that erupted along I-630 about 1 PM today as occupants in two eastbound vehicles reportedly began shooting at each other in the vicinity of the Pine and Cedar Streets interchange.

One of the vehicles exited the freeway onto 8th Street and was abandoned after it crashed and was engulfed in flames. The occupants fled on foot into the surrounding residential neighborhood. The second vehicle involved in the shooting incident was last seen being driven away from the area.