The Little Rock Education Association is calling for teachers not to go work in the week beginning Aug. 24, as Governor Hutchinson has commanded.

Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association, said it was “unethical and immoral” to force teachers to return to classrooms the week of Aug. 24. Schools are not safe, she said. She said teachers are prepared to teach remotely, but not until the Pulaski County positive coronavirus test rate has fallen below 5 cases per day for two weeks.

Advertisement

She has spoken at length on decision on Facebook, but it isn’t open to all viewers

The state has been in charge of the Little Rock School District since January 2015. Education Secretary Johnny Key has been the “school board” since then.

Advertisement

Key today said it would be a local problem to find substitutes if staffing falls short.

In Little Rock, it’s Key’s problem. He has steadfastly refused to talk to the community and his high-paid assistant has said Little Rock has local control, which he and the state Board of Education have consistently overridden.

Advertisement

Your play Johnny.

UPDATE: Release from LREA at top