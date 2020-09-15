#NEW: Letter sent by most of the @LRpolice Command Staff to Mayor and Board of Directors summarizes their concerns regarding Chief Keith Humphrey. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Y7G5xMERYN — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) September 15, 2020

New from Mitch McCoy at our news partner KARK.

This is not good.

UPDATE: Lt. J. C. White, a spokesman for the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association said its membership of about 120 still overwhelmingly supports Humphrey’s leadership of the department. And he said there are failures in the leadership ranks as well. The command staff should be following the chief’s direction, he said. The BPOA sees the controversy as an outgrowth of the agenda of the Fraternal Order of Police, which sided along with the command structure with Officer Charles Starks, fired by Humphrey over his actions in the fatal shooting of motorist Bradley Blackshire.