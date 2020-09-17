Trump loyalist U.S. Rep. French Hill, feeling the heat from Democratic challenger state Sen. Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) in Arkansas’s 2nd District, has taken a page from the president. In a new Facebook ad, his campaign has cropped a photo of Elliott standing in solidarity with Little Rock School District teachers and students and positioned it with messaging portraying Elliott as a “radical liberal” who wants to defund the police. With the cropped photo, the Hill campaign is hoping people see a black power fist rather than a longtime educator and education advocate standing with students at a Nov. 15 State Capitol protest during a one-day strike over the state’s treatment of the LRSD.

“Of course Joyce Elliott doesn’t want to defund the police — in this very ad she’s standing up for our students and communities,” Neil Goodman, communications director for Joyce Elliott for Congress, said in a statement. “Just like she’s always done after 30 years as a public school teacher and nearly 20 in the state legislature. Arkansans deserve better than French Hill’s lies and dirty politics.”