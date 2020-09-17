By
Lindsey Millar
On
11:23 am
NEW FRENCH HILL AD: Uses a picture of Joyce Elliott standing up for students and teachers to suggest she's for defunding the police. Joyce Elliott Campaign

Trump loyalist U.S. Rep. French Hill, feeling the heat from Democratic challenger state Sen. Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) in Arkansas’s 2nd District, has taken a page from the president. In a new Facebook ad, his campaign has cropped a photo of Elliott standing in solidarity with Little Rock School District teachers and students and positioned it with messaging portraying Elliott as a “radical liberal” who wants to defund the police. With the cropped photo, the Hill campaign is hoping people see a black power fist rather than a longtime educator and education advocate standing with students at a Nov. 15 State Capitol protest during a one-day strike over the state’s treatment of the LRSD.

“Of course Joyce Elliott doesn’t want to defund the police — in this very ad she’s standing up for our students and communities,” Neil Goodman, communications director for Joyce Elliott for Congress, said in a statement. “Just like she’s always done after 30 years as a public school teacher and nearly 20 in the state legislature. Arkansans deserve better than French Hill’s lies and dirty politics.”

