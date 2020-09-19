We’ve made some changes to providers of our software and it has created some difficulties.
Our tech guru sends me this advice for this who haven’t already navigated past the popup login prompt:
For anyone saying they can’t log in or don’t want to type in their password, we have a new (very helpful) feature called Magic Links.
Here’s how it works. Click this link:
Follow the instructions there. Begin as if logging in, but instead of typing in a password, just click “request a magic link.” You will get an email with a link back to the site that automatically logs them in without typing in a password.