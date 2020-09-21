Good story this morning by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Jeannie Roberts on the unsuccessful effort by a citizens group, Reinvest in Conway, to get on the agenda of the Conway City Council.

The group, formed after the death of a black man (suspected shoplifter) at hands of Conway police, wants to talk about better police procedures (clearly needed) and perhaps shifting the way money is spent in the city.

Mayor Bart Castleberry controls the agenda and he won’t let the group appear. He’s made clear he doesn’t like their message, which is NOT “defund the police.” That would be viewpoint discrimination, unconstitutional under the First Amendment, except for this worse fact about Conway:

Conway doesn’t allow public comment at its City Council meeting by anybody.

Even Little Rock, sometimes grumpily and with dubious restrictions, endures a few minutes of public comment at its City Board meetings. Since the meetings are made available on the web and since media coverage of government at every level is dwindling along with media themselves, it’s a rare chance for other voices to be heard by a broader audience.

Conway has always been a closed shop. What’s good for the Conway Corp. and good for the local chamber of commerce is good for business and if you don’t like it, well, move to Little Rock, with all its crime and bad schools and stuff.

Think I’m being too harsh on Mayor Castleberry? He wouldn’t even talk to reporter Roberts about his reason for refusing public comments at meeting of a public governing board.

A city spokesman claimed the new police chief is working on some policy changes. We’ll see. Reinvest in Conway has proposed:

• Banning chokeholds of suspects by police. • Requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force. • Banning anti-riot gear. • Establishing an independent review board to address officer misconduct and allegations of excessive force. • Placing officers on unpaid administrative leave while they are under investigation.

Little Rock, under Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s leadership and new chief Keith Humphrey, has seen the LRPD adopt the chokehold, intervention and review board ideas.

Reinvest in Conway is a serious and thoughtful grassroots group. Check out their Facebook page.

You won’t be hearing from them in a public forum over which Mayor Castleberry has any say.

PS: Semi-related. Russ Racop, a candidate for Little Rock City Board, is prepared to raise a ruckus over his exclusion from a candidates forum by the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods. He’s had a disagreement with Kathy Wells, leader of the Coalition, about some statements on Facebook. The Coalition can do whatever it wishes on its forum, but I think Racop is raising a fair point that it would be a problem for the city of Little Rock to use its government channels to carry the Zoom discussion if he is excluded.