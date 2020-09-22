More than a month after the first school districts welcomed students back, it is nearly impossible to tally a precise figure of cases in schools. The Times set out to collect data from state and local health and education agencies. Findings: https://t.co/FjBQBNk1V6 pic.twitter.com/l0Z8D4qEth — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) September 22, 2020

Another topic for the governor to blow off at his weekly coronavirus briefing today: An effort by the New York Times to calculate COVID-19 in schools.

Problem: Data is hard to come by. In Arkansas, it’s hard to find comprehensive and reliable statistics for positive cases and students and staff in quarantine at the district or state level. But there are some figures available here.

And, guess what:

For the states that ARE reporting positive cases, Arkansas is No. 2!

Behind only Texas.

So if you figured it per capita, we’d be No. 1!