A big find, second biggest ever, at Crater of Diamonds State Park at Murfreesboro. From the state release:

On Labor Day, Kevin Kinard, a 33-year-old bank branch manager from Maumelle, Ark., visited Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park and found the second-largest diamond found in the park’s history. Kinard has visited the Crater of Diamonds fairly regularly since first going there on a second-grade field trip, despite having never found a diamond. This trip was to turn out differently.

Kinard and his friends brought equipment with them to wet sift, but Kinard preferred surface searching. “I only wet sifted for about 10 minutes before I started walking up and down the plowed rows. Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag.”

While searching in the southeast portion of the diamond search area, Kinard picked up a marble-sized crystal that had a rounded, dimpled shape. He said, “It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching. I just thought it might’ve been glass.”

…. Weighing 9.07 carats, Kinard’s diamond is the second-largest found at the park since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. The only larger diamond found during that time is the 16.37-carat white Amarillo Starlight, discovered in August 1975.