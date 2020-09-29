This is a Twitter post last night by the president of the Little Rock Education Association. I’m attempting to obtain the letter, or letters, with teacher names redacted to see what’s in store for them.

And speaking of the merits of communicating virtually:

Education Secretary Johnny Key, who controls the Little Rock School District, refused to respond to my question about criticism of his harsh remarks about the teachers’ job action because of their health fears. His critics noted that the Education Department isn’t fully open to the public nor is the state Capitol, where the governor works. He called the teachers’ action “absurd.”

His spokesman, Kimberly Mundell, said when I followed up:

Secretary Key’s statement is clear. Also, our building is open to the public. Educators are getting fingerprints done here at the department, our public meetings are open to the public, etc. Everything is done in accordance with ADH guidelines surrounding the pandemic, but we are serving the public.

Well, it depends on what the meaning of “open” is. For example: meetings of the state Board of Education no longer allow public comments. And attendance is not easy. The notice for the last meeting indicates there’s more distancing there than in your average public school.

This will be an onsite meeting with limited capacity in keeping with the governor’s directive and the guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health. Individuals critical to the logistical operations of the meeting will be physically present. Everyone else is encouraged to watch via live stream. We will continue to receive written public comment via email and postal mail. To ensure State Board members have sufficient time to review the comments, public comments should be received by 10 a.m. September 9, 2020. Comments can be emailed to ade.commissioner@arkansas. gov or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Four Capitol Mall, Room 304-A, Little Rock, AR 72201. There will be limited access to the public to view the meeting via livestream in designated areas within the building. Entrance to the building will require a mask and completion of health screening questions.

And then there’s the state’s charter school advisory panel. A notice for the last meeting:

This will be an onsite meeting with limited capacity in keeping with the governor’s directive and guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health. Individuals critical to the logistical operations of the meeting will be physically present. Everyone else is encouraged to watch via live stream

That’s what Little Rock teachers wanted: A livestream option. Johnny Key, who as a senator enabled the dramatic expansion of a “virtual charter school,” taught by remote instruction as Little Rock teachers wanted to do, has presided in the pandemic over the expansion of that school, which produces profits for a private provider of an online instruction program, to 5,500 students. That’s OK. Little Rock teachers working from home? Discipline them!

Checking also today a report that Education Department workers were dispatched as substitutes Monday in the Little Rock School District.