So this is what Education czar Johnny Key, who abhors the Little Rock School District, had his underling, Superintendent Mike Poore, do to 69 Little Rock teachers who said they would work Monday, but from home, on account of coronavirus health fears.

Here’s the GoFundme page to help those who are being punished.

Advertisement

I asked the school district Tuesday for letters prepared for distribution to teachers that day over discipline. I specifically asked that no individual teacher be identified, I only wanted to see the form of discipline planned. That request was refused late yesterday under the dubious excuse that these were exempt personnel records related to an investigation. Personnel records are exempt. I requested none. I requested letters drafted by Poore (but not delivered) in anticipation of action. A scheduled mass meeting was canceled. Teachers were sent individual letters, apparently with stepped up punishment for people who participated in a job action last year.

This secrecy is in keeping with Czar Key’s refusal to take questions from the public about his operation of the district.

Advertisement

It’s in keeping with the billion-dollar tax increase (through an extension of the existing millage through 2051) Johnny Key has mandated to be on the ballot for Little Rock School District voters Nov. 3. It is taxation without representation. Until we have a fully empowered, elected school board (which Little Rock will not have after Nov. 3 because of restrictions placed by the Board of Education and currently challenged in court) there should be no tax increase vote. It should be put on the ballot only by an empowered, elected Board after that board has said how it would spend the money.

Nov. 3, the correct vote on the property tax millage in Little Rock Nov. 3 is NO!

For your information, this was the letter sent by teachers to principals about Monday’s action. The district released them all to Matt Campbell in response to his FOI request, but it refuses to divulge the punishment it handed out to these teachers. You’ll remember that Johnny Key called the action outlined in these letters as “absurd.”

Advertisement

A funny thing happened on the way to the punishment, which included teachers from Central High School. Central has gone virtual the rest of this week because of students and staff in quarantine. Maybe those reluctant teachers were onto something.

Pulaski County continues to lead the state in new COVID-19 cases. The testing rate is well above 5 percent. Arkansas’s death rate is among the highest in the country. Schools all over the district have been or are in virtual learning. But the Little Rock 69 are absurd and must be punished?

It’s past time to take the jackboots of Johnny Key and Asa Hutchinson off the necks of people in the Little Rock School District

UPDATE: Here’s one of the suspension letters, with personal information obscured:

A hearing before Johnny Key, who’s already pre-judged this action as absurd?