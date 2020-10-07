Remember August 2019? It was a blissful time. Arkansas’s late-summer temps never broke 100 degrees and, without a pesky pandemic or recession or fraught election to fret over, the Twitter nation became briefly but intensely obsessed with one El Dorado-based William McNabb — and with the 30-50 feral hogs he sought to keep at bay via assault weapon.

Turns out, Willie McNabb wasn’t crying wolf; Arkansas is now home to, no joke, an Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force, with its own handbook, to be distributed to the public “at locations throughout the state with assistance from partner organizations, including the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts, University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas Game and Fish, and Arkansas Farm Bureau.”

From a press release issued today by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture:

“The handbook was created to provide a brief overview of feral hog issues as well as provide information resources available to landowners,” said J.P. Fairhead, Feral Hog Program Coordinator at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. “We want the handbook to increase public awareness of the issues related to feral hogs and highlight the collaborative efforts of Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force members across the state.” Feral hogs are a non-native, invasive species that present a significant risk to human and livestock health, agriculture, and natural resources. In Arkansas, damage from feral hogs is estimated at $19 million annually.

Get your online copy here.