State Health Department dashboard says:
Total COVID-19 cases to date: 109,712
Increase from yesterday: 1,072
Total deaths: 1,894
Increase from yesterday: 19
Active cases: 9,466
Increase from yesterday: 163
Hospitalizations: Up 4.
I don’t have the governor’s spin yet, but he’ll likely note the increase today is down from the 1,202 recorded on Thursday last week.
You can buy that. Or you can buy Dr. Anthony Fauci, who notes the rising cases in 47 states and says the country is heading in the wrong direction.
I don’t have reliable count on hospitalization and testing yet. Last Thursday’s numbers were based on 11,444 tests.
UPDATE: Testing was up to 12,147 today.
The governor’s spin was just as I expected:
“As I typically do, I looked back at last Thursday’s cases and compared them to today. We had 1,202 total new cases last Thursday compared to 1,072 today. This decrease was also recorded with an increase in total testing from this time last week. While these numbers may provide some encouragement, we know that we still have a long way to go to beat COVID-19.”
Also, some school news from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement:
Forty Arkansas school districts have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down slightly from 42 a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. Twelve school districts were added to the list this week, and 28 remained on the list.
ACHI also found that two districts, Mammoth Spring and Marked Tree, both in Northeast Arkansas, had 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or at least 1% of district residents. A week earlier, five districts, all in Northeast Arkansas, were at this level. ACHI this week added a new color, purple, to the district map on its COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19 to signify districts where 1% or more of the community is infected.