State Health Department dashboard says:

Total COVID-19 cases to date: 109,712

Advertisement

Increase from yesterday: 1,072

Total deaths: 1,894

Advertisement

Increase from yesterday: 19

Active cases: 9,466

Advertisement

Increase from yesterday: 163

Hospitalizations: Up 4.

I don’t have the governor’s spin yet, but he’ll likely note the increase today is down from the 1,202 recorded on Thursday last week.

You can buy that. Or you can buy Dr. Anthony Fauci, who notes the rising cases in 47 states and says the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Advertisement

I don’t have reliable count on hospitalization and testing yet. Last Thursday’s numbers were based on 11,444 tests.

UPDATE: Testing was up to 12,147 today.

The governor’s spin was just as I expected:

“As I typically do, I looked back at last Thursday’s cases and compared them to today. We had 1,202 total new cases last Thursday compared to 1,072 today. This decrease was also recorded with an increase in total testing from this time last week. While these numbers may provide some encouragement, we know that we still have a long way to go to beat COVID-19.”

Also, some school news from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement: