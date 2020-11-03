This from Jefferson County Election Commissioner Stu Soffer;

Several polling sites in Jefferson County are not yet open due to difficulties poll workers encountered using the new equipment. Although they received intensive training and provided operating brochures some are still had difficulty. The contingency plan involving seven responders, office staff and an ES&S trouble shooter has been implemented. We ask voters to delay voting until later today when everything should be running smoothly. We apologize for the inconvenience.