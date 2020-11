The COVID-19 count in Arkansas rose by 1,870 to 119,230 cases today. Biggest one day jump yet.

Active cases: Up 921 to 11,414

Deaths: Up 19 to 2,056

More when the summary arrives with the governor’s encouraging words.

Somebody — doctors, I think — said things would get worse in the colder months unless people took extra precautions.

But it’s Friday. See you at happy and then we can head to a football game. Play ball!