The legislature convened today to organize for 2021 and as I indicated yesterday, some Republican rule changes in the Senate were highlights of the morning along with an ethics complaint by Sen. Trent Garner against Sen. Jim Hendren.

Also as expected, the Senate ratified by acclamation the election of Sen. Jimmy Hickey (R-Texarkana) as president pro tem.

Democrats shut out of leadership

As expected, the Senate adopted a rule change to prohibit members of the minority Democratic Party from holding any committee chairmanships. Previously, they could hold chairmanships on special committees and some joint committees.

Sen. Bart Hester proposed the rule and it was approved 24-11, which means four Republicans joined Democrats in opposition. New Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey was among the four who voted no.

Sens. Stephanie Flowers, Joyce Elliott, Linda Chesterfield and Keith Ingram all spoke against the rule change. They noted it prevented people with special skills or knowledge from holding leadership positions. Ingram said the measure was bringing Washington-style divisiveness to Arkansas.

Sen. Jason Rapert insisted this was how Democrats ran the Senate, but that drew objections from other members who noted Republicans who’d held leadership positions during Democratic control. Sen. Missy Irvin said she’d been named chair of a select committee on children and youth as a freshman Republican in 2010.

“How does this make us better?” Ingram asked.

Rapert said, “Elections have consequences.” He said the people had spoken by electing an overwhelming majority-Republican Senate. He said, “We have an obligation as the majority party that we make sure Republicans lead policy in the Senate.”

Sen. Kim Hammer noted Democrats still could present bills in committee.

Hester said “personnel is policy” and he added, “It’s very clear people of Arkansas are interested in conservative Republican policies. ”

Sen. Alan Clark was the only Republican who spoke negatively on the proposal. “I think we’re going too far.” He noted that a coalition of Republicans and Democrats known as the Brotherhood had transformed practices in the Senate that included putting people like former Sen. Gilbert Baker in leadership positions.

New ethics rule

The Senate also approved, 28-3, a rule change by Sen. Jim Hendren that would specify that members could not use offices or Senate equipment to discuss business involving expenditure of state and federal dollars that could result in a private gain or profit to the senator or a family member.

Hendren said the measure was drawn narrowly and he wished it could be broader. Sen. Matt Pitsch of Fort Smith said he was appalled that such a rule was necessary.

But there were objections from Sens. Bob Ballinger, Mark Johnson and Alan Clark. All lauded the general purpose but worried that it might be abused. Johnson acknowledged that Hendren had talked to him about occasions on which he’d talked with people about matters that might have been a benefit to him. He said he hadn’t given up his 1st Amendment rights.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang spoke strongly against amending the rule as Ballinger and Johnson seemed to want. He said it would create a loophole that would render it meaningless. He said everyone knew what the rule was intended to accomplish. Potential violations could only be reported by members of the Senate to the ethics committee. Hendren said it would be obvious to that group when something was an unintentional mistake or something worse.

Pulling bills from committee

The Senate defeated on a voice vote a proposal by Democratic Sen. Keith Ingram to raise from 18 votes to 21 the number necessary to extract a bill from committee. Rapert objected to an end to a majority vote. Ingram said the measure supported the committee system and noted that the procedure had been used only rarely over the years.

Flowers noted that a 21-vote requirement was still easily within the 28-member Republican contingent.

Face coverings and social distance

There was an extended debate on a proposal by Flowers to require masks and social distance on the Senate floor, with the removal of face coverings allowed at the discretion of a presiding officer. The rule would carry penalties.

Sen. Trent Garner said the proposal was not about health but about “control and fear.” He called it “draconian.” He said Flowers has an “irrational fear” about the virus. He said the Senate shouldn’t have a rule more stringent than those that apply to people in Arkansas. He spoke without a mask.

Dismang was provoked by a comment by Ballinger asking about the number of deaths from cigarette smoking. Dismang said members of his family aren’t at risk from cigarette smoking, but they would be if he came home infected by someone who didn’t follow good practice in the Senate. He said he favored the proposal but wanted to make some small changes. There were objections to requiring members to ask permission from the presiding officer for permission to remove a mask while speaking from the well of the Senate.

Flowers said the Senate is a small environment and she said in response to questions that people could be heard if they spoke in microphone with a mask on.

The proposal didn’t reach a vote. Flowers put it on hold until the opening of the session so she could work with Dismang and others for some variations in the proposal.

Garner’s complaint against Hendren

After discussion of rule and procedure changes, Hickey gave the floor to Trent Garner, who announced that he was making a complaint that Jim Hendren had violated the Senate code of ethics by using public funds to pay employees at his plastics company below the minimum wage and faces a civil court judgment, which he’s appealing. This is a reference to the well-publicized case in which Hendren used people referred by a drug court to a rehabilitation agency as employees from 2014-2018. Money was paid to the rehab agency, which provided meals and housing for the workers. Hendren has said he didn’t regret trying to help people get a second chance.

Garner’s announcement was not well-received. Hester said he hoped today’s meeting would be limited to organizational issues, “not a sideshow.”

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, who hails from Benton County as Hendren does, defended Hendren for helping people assigned by a drug court. She said it was a terrible thing for Garner “to slap us in the face with it.”

Rapert, a member of the Ethics Committee, said he believed Garner was misreading the rules in demanding a hearing within 10 days on his complaint. He said it was his understanding that an allegation should be made by petition to the committee, which then has 10 days to meet to decide whether it will take it up or not. He said Garner had a right to say what he wished in public, but “I feel a bit ambushed.” Flowers agreed and said Hickey should instruct Garner “to obey the rules.”

Garner insisted he was following proper procedure and said he had chosen to announce the charge to be “fair and transparent.”

Hendren didn’t speak before the Senate recessed for lunch.

More later if there is anything to report.

UPDATE: Hendren spoke after the break about the “nonsense.” He said he didn’t apologize for what he’d tried to do for kids and that wouldn’t change no matter how the lawsuit turns out. “It’s so out of line with what we should be doing today,” he said. He apologized for “this incredible diversion.”

Sen. David Wallace asked “why now?” He said six months had passed since the lawsuit without the issue being raised. He made a motion that the Garner proposal be dismissed as frivolous. HIckey joined the motion as a sponsor. It passed without objection, except perhaps Garner.