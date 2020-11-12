The Arkansas Department of Health today reports the COVID-19 count hit 128,006, up 1,809 from yesterday, which recorded a record daily increase of 1,962.

Active cases: 14,491, up 800 from yesterday.

Deaths: 2,144, up 18 from yesterday.

For some reason, the dashboard doesn’t always agree with the daily summary coming soon, so I can’t for sure on changes in hospitalization and ventilator stats, but they appear to be up.

The governor’s soothing words will be along shortly. Here they are:

“Yesterday was a strong day of testing for Arkansas. Our increased testing efforts continue to reveal consistently high numbers of new COVID-19 cases throughout the state. When you get out each day, be mindful of the pressure on our hospitals, doctors, and health care workers. Let’s reduce the hospitalizations by doing our part to protect each other.”