New figuring from the New York Times says that 39 percent of the deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have been linked to nursing homes, either residents or employees.

About 6 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are linked to nursing homes.

In 13 states, 50 percent or more of the deaths are linked to nursing homes. Arkansas comes close to making that list.

According to the Times:

Arkansas’s 253 nursing homes have accounted for 11,994 COVID-19 cases (that would be almost 8 percent of the 153,677 cases in Arkansas as of yesterday) and 1,026, or 42 percent, of the state’s deaths.

The article also noted:

Infected people linked to nursing homes also die at a higher rate than the general population. The median case fatality rate — the number of deaths divided by the number of cases — at facilities with reliable data is 16 percent, significantly higher than the 2 percent case fatality rate nationwide.

The Times also assembled a list of nursing homes with multiple deaths, led by a New Jersey facility with 82 deaths. Arkansas facilities on the list and the number of deaths: The Waters of White Hall, 16; the Lakes at Maumelle, 13; Walnut Rudge Nursing and Rehab Center, 7; Courtyard Healthcare, El Dorado, 7; Briarwood, Little Rock, 5; Willow Bend, Marion, 5, and Ash Flat Healthcare, 4.

RELATED: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will have an emergency meeting Tuesday to set guidelines on who will get the first doses of vaccine when the FDA clears its use. A CNN report on that features an interview with Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero, who is chair of the CDC’s committee.