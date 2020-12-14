California’s electors have just given their 55 votes to Joe Biden, putting him over 270 needed to be the next president, with 302. Hawaii will give Biden their four votes at 6 p.m. Central time to complete the process.

No Donald Trump has not and will not concede. Yes, Proud Boys and others will continue to mount protests, some violent. Lawsuits will continue. Fake electors will present their non-binding “votes” and get some traction with the fringe in Congress, but unless Trump and Mike Pence attempt to declare an end to democratic rule in the United States (and I’m not saying that’s an impossibility) it’s over.