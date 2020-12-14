Little Rock Police Capt. Marcus Paxton has asked to drop his lawsuit against Police Chief Keth Humphrey.

The motion for a voluntary dismissal doesn’t cite a reason. Several other suits are still pending against the chief. Also pending is Humphrey’s suit again various officers for conspiring to run him off.

Paxton sued Humphrey for transferring him and denying him pay and training opportunities as retaliation for testimony by him and officers in the training division he headed critical of the chief’s handling of Officer Charles Starks’ fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in a traffic stop about a suspected stolen car.

Paxton filed the motion today.