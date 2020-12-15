Paying attention when Education Secretary Johnny Key said how great things were going in school during the governor’s daily briefing?

That was about the time North Little Rock was announcing an end to in-school instruction in grades 7-12 through the rest of this year.

And it was before the Little Rock School District daily report that reported 105 more people on quarantine and 14 more positive cases. This was on top of 139 added to quarantine and 19 new positive cases announced Monday.