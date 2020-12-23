@Bob_Ballinger and @pilkingtonforar file their bill to get their @NRA money. It’s very important to them to be able to shoot someone and not try to avoid it and that they be able to kill over property disputes. Arkansas Sheriff’s Assoc opposed last time.https://t.co/6ABpG3S6fL — @bishoplawfirm (@bishoplawfirm) December 23, 2020

Saw this on Twitter today. The so-called “stand your ground law” (shoot first, questions later) was beaten in 2021, but the legislature is worse than ever. The proposal removes any duty to retreat. If you’re a good shot and kill your target, who’s to contradict you when you say you perceived a threat? Research indicates that, rather than providing more safety, unleashing shootings in the name of self-defense likely increases the number of homicides. Racial minorities pay a heavy price. White people often seem to perceive harm in the color of a person’s skin or the music they play.

The Arkansas Sheriffs Association was on the right side last time around. Also, many prosecutors, who can testify self-defense is available and widely used as justification for the use of deadly force. Can Bob Ballinger produce evidence of wrongful prosecution of someone acting in legitimate self-defense in Arkansas?

Heck, it is the rare jurisdiction in Arkansas where negligent gun owners are prosecuted for sloppy practices that led to accidental deaths of innocents. The gun is that holy here.

Here’s a key sentence in the proposal on when someone may open fire. That person:

Has a reasonable belief that the person against whom the deadly physical force is used is imminently threatening to cause death or serious physical injury to the person or another person;

“Reasonable belief.” Loophole isn’t an adequate description for this.

Here are five famous Florida cases, including Trayvon Martin.

The Brady Campaign has plenty to say about these laws, too. Nothing good.