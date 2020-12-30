Last night’s City Board discussion of Police Chief Keith Humphrey’s leadership included conflicting remarks about the crime rate in Little Rock.

Up or down? Humphrey himself has said homicides have increased, but he’s said the increase is in line with national experience. He also attributed it to the pandemic, a combination of difficult economic times and people restricted in movement.

There were also complaints from directors about continuing “caravanning” in the city, an action explained by City Director Doris Wright, a Humphrey defender, as a byproduct of young people unable to go to places they normally frequent. (No private business is closed by city or state rule, though after-hours clubs have an 11 p.m. closing time and city facilities are limited.)

With that context, the Facebook post from Ward 3 Director Kathy Webb is interesting. It includes news of a new executive order to ban caravanning and drag racing (I’ve requested it) and work on a city ordinance to increase penalties within limits allowed by state law, along with a police task force dedicated to the issue:

The meeting last night was disheartening, whichever side you’re inclined to support on the issue of police leadership. The police department is divided. The city board is divided. Race permeated an often acrimonious discussion. The mayor’s use of City Attorney Tom Carpenter to forestall the discussion failed. (Carpenter did receive a glowing personnel evaluation from the mayor at a subsequent executive session.) There was no victory in Director Lance Hines’ withdrawal of his non-binding, no-confidence resolution when expected supporters said they wouldn’t vote for it. The opinion it contained was clearly expressed by several directors, backed by specifics. The chief’s defense was also clearly expressed, accompanied by charges of racism against his critics. City Director Wright expressed her neighborhood’s happiness with policing under Humphrey, days after a spate of shootings in the heart of her ward. She is correct, of course, in saying societal issues and poverty are at the root of many such crimes.

The way out of this poisonous mess?

Ideas welcome.

PS: If you can’t access the full Facebook post by Webb, here’s a key passage:

Many of these statistics are very troubling, particularly the increase in homicides and aggravated assault. While leadership tells us that much of the increase can be attributed to the stresses of the pandemic, particularly the increase in domestic violence, it also shows severe underlying problems. The loss of human life is a tragedy for families, friends, and the city. Issues like caravanning and drag racing continue to plague the city, creating a grave concern for public safety and quality of life. Having met with neighbors and the police countless times since late spring, having watched numerous videos of activity, and having spent numerous hours driving the streets, I share the concerns that the escalation of these activities can lead to even more serious issues. While a variety of steps were taken during the summer that had some reduction on caravanning, recent escalation of drag racing on busy city streets calls for a stronger response. Dozens of citizens and many directors have been calling for this response for quite some time. Yesterday, new measures were announced by Mayor Scott which will hopefully curtail these activities. A new Executive Order has been signed, banning caravanning and drag racing. An ordinance is being prepared for a Board vote in January, to impose stiffer penalties on these activities. Businesses who own parking lots where groups gather are being urged to add signage to notify car occupants that loitering and caravanning are not allowed, and vehicles belonging to non-customers are prohibited. The ordinance is expected to move adjudication of these offenses to Environmental Court (there was not a clear answer as to why). The officers assigned to the task force will stay on this assignment rather than returning to normal duty. And residents are to call 911 when they see or hear these activities. As we learn more about additional tools, we will keep you informed.