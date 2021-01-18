Arkansas Business reports that Mike and Janet Huckabee bought a $1.725 million home west of Little Rock for their return to Arkansas.

We’d reported that the Huckabees had listed their Santa Rosa, Fla., beach home for $9.495 million in preparing to move back to Arkansas. They already owned a $275,000 $249,000 home off Reservoir Road in Little Rock but said they planned to “consolidate everything” to a new property.

The assessor’s records show the Angus B. Wiles Trust, the Huckabee legal entity that also owns the Florida home, bought the house in Somersett Estates for $1.725 million from the Thomas Weldon and Linda Marie Case Living Revocable Trust. It has a main house with more than 8,600 square feet; a separate 2,200 square-foot house, and a pool and pool house. The five-acre property touches a small lake. The mailing address is Roland, but it’s in an unincorporated area off Highway 10, almost five miles west of the intersection of Highway 300.

The Huckabees returned to Little Rock to be close to three children (one, Sarah Sanders, believed running for governor in 2022) and grandchildren. They closed the sale on Dec. 17. Arkansas Business said it understood a sale was pending on their 6,200-square-foot Florida house, which has been involved in controversies over regulations changed to allow the construction and the Huckabees’ fights over access to the beach in front. Huckabee remains busy with various media ventures, including a cable channel talk show.