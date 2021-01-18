The developers of the Keystone XL pipeline, trying to save its permit from being revoked by Joe Biden, are pledging to operate the 2,000 mile oil delivery system with wind and solar power. I think this is the first time @TimPuko

has scooped The Onion. https://t.co/ugMk3m59Ct — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) January 18, 2021

It’s a funny tweet on a serious story.

Advertisement

Joe Biden has said he will revoke the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, to carry petroleum sludge from Canada to Texas refineries through miles of the Midwest. Said the Wall Street Journal.

In a bid to save the project, Canada’s TC Energy Corp. is committing to spend $1.7 billion on solar, wind and battery power to operate the partially completed 2,000-mile pipeline system between Alberta, in western Canada, and Texas, company officials say. They also are pledging to hire a union workforce and eliminate all greenhouse-gas emissions from operations by 2030. The company’s plans reflect new realities at a time when Democrats are taking commanding positions in Washington, and in an era of growing environmental and social concerns.

The local angle: Welspun, the pipe maker, has a plant at the Little Rock Port and has an order to supply a million feet of pipe for the project. As reported when the contract was announced in August:

Advertisement