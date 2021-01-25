More good news from the White House. President Biden, as has expected, has directed a reversal of Donald Trump’s efforts to ban military service by transgender people.

Biden directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to implement a policy that prohibits discrimination against troops based on their gender identity and requires the Pentagon to report within 60 days its progress in unraveling the ban. “Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force,” according to a statement from the White House. “Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”

Amen.

Waiting for condemnation from the Arkansas legislature and, who knows, maybe assertion of a 10th Amendment right to discriminate based on gender and sexual orientation within the boundaries of Darkansas.