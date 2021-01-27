The Senate today on the third try passed SB 133 to pay the governor’s temporary legislative lobbying staff by a vote of 34-1.

Needing 27 votes, it failed twice before with opposition led by Sen. Trent Garner, who complained the governor hadn’t been solicitous enough of senators’ feelings.

No immediate word on how much the governor had to debase himself to add 11 votesrto previous totals. Only Sen. Dan Sullivan remained in opposition, but by voting in the affirmative, Garner was able to serve notice of potential reconsideration which delays the bill from moving on to the House.

This is chump change, about $225,000. But it illustrates the trouble the governor may face on spending bills, which require 75 percent votes, and the depth of resentment over his high-handed tactics in past sessions. None of this bodes well for moderates or progressives. There aren’t enough of them to create a coalition with any other firm group of senators. It’s just a matter of bad and badder.