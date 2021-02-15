Republican politicians love to invoke the term cancel culture, when they are often prone to dictate what you can and cannot say, not to mention what you MUST sing.

Here from Gizmodo, is Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and his idea to blacklist companies that disrespect the fossil fuel industry. It’s modeled on the anti-Israel boycott law he championed in Texas, held unconstitutional as the Arkansas cookie-cutter legislation was last week.

So you can’t speak ill of the oil and gas industry in Texas.

But, also if Patrick has his way, you must hear the National Anthem at any sporting event supported in part by public dollars (virtually all of them if you count the stadiums built with public subsidies.) This is a reaction to the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to stop playing the anthem before each game until ordered to resume by the NBA.

Please, nobody tell Trent “Dumbass” Garner about the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act.

After mandatory anthems at sporting events, what next: Mandatory anthem before every business day at every courthouse, city hall and state office building?

Here’s some history on the playing of the anthem at sporting events. It can, as the article notes, become perfunctory — even cheapen it (not when Lady Gaga is singing it). That was the case with the mandatory prayer/Bible reading on the PA that began every day of my high school career, before the Supreme Court stepped in.

Perhaps the religious freedom demagoguery rumbling like bad gas through the Arkansas legislature will eventually be interpreted to REQUIRE day-opening prayers, lest the public prayers are discriminated against. It’s the order of the day in the legislature already.

More cancel culture: Women seeking an abortion may NOT be told about abortion during counseling that would be mandated by a law zipping through the Arkansas legislature. If some lawmakers had their way, students couldn’t be taught about slavery and social injustice. Black history? Let’s talk about that only through 1968 when Republicans began evolving as the party of white nationalism. Comprehensive sex education and evolution? Not fit for Arkansas schools.

To name just a few.