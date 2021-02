Winter storms impacted multiple LRSD campuses causing damage at schools and offices across the District. As a result, all schools will be virtual tomorrow, Monday, February 22 , as LRSD continues to assess damages and make repairs.Principals, assistant principals, and custodians at all schools are to report to their buildings at 9 a.m. tomorrow , with the exception of the following campuses:Cloverdale MiddleJefferson ElementaryPulaski Heights ElementaryPulaski Heights MiddleWatson ElementaryThe above listed five schools will be closed the entire week and transition to virtual instruction while they undergo repairs. The District will provide an update at the end of the week.

All Central Office staff must report to their buildings by 9 a.m. and if unable to do so, they must contact their supervisors.