Things won’t be back to normal in Little Rock schools next week. From LRSD:

Advertisement



Principals, assistant principals, and custodians at all schools are to report to their buildings

Jefferson Elementary

Pulaski Heights Elementary

Pulaski Heights Middle

Watson ElementaryThe above listed five schools will be closed the entire week and transition to virtual instruction while they undergo repairs. The District will provide an update at the end of the week. Winter storms impacted multiple LRSD campuses causing damage at schools and offices across the District. As a result, all schools will be virtual tomorrow, Monday, February 22 , as LRSD continues to assess damages and make repairs.Principals, assistant principals, and custodians at all schools are to report to their buildings at 9 a.m. tomorrow , with the exception of the following campuses:Cloverdale MiddleJefferson ElementaryPulaski Heights ElementaryPulaski Heights MiddleWatson ElementaryThe above listed five schools will be closed the entire week and transition to virtual instruction while they undergo repairs. The District will provide an update at the end of the week. All Central Office staff must report to their buildings by 9 a.m. and if unable to do so, they must contact their supervisors. As a reminder on Tuesday, February 23rd , all LRSD high schools, except LR West, will administer the 11th grade ACT exam. Only 11th grade students at Central, Hall, Little Rock Southwest and Parkview should report to campus on Tuesday. All other grades will participate in virtual instruction that day. Cloverdale MiddleJefferson ElementaryPulaski Heights ElementaryPulaski Heights MiddleWatson ElementaryThe above listed five schools will be closed the entire week and transition to virtual instruction while they undergo repairs. The District will provide an update at the end of the week.All Central Office staff must report to their buildings by 9 a.m. and if unable to do so, they must contact their supervisors.

As a reminder on Tuesday, February 23rd , all LRSD high schools, except LR West, will administer the 11th grade ACT exam. Only 11th grade students at Central, Hall, Little Rock Southwest and Parkview should report to campus on Tuesday. All other grades will participate in virtual instruction that day.

North Little Rock and Pulaski County schools also will be open only remotely on Monday.