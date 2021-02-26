Walmart US CEO John Furner said on NBC’s Today show today that the company is going to make a big push to distributed coronavirus vaccine.

From the NBC release:

As part of TODAY’s Vaccinating America series, NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner about how the company plans to boost the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, telling Gosk, “We think we can do up to 13 million [Covid-19 vaccine] doses a month… We think we can get to a really big number.”

He said that Walmart is focused on bringing the vaccine to underserved communities, explaining, “We have a supply chain — in a lot of places in the country where there may not be other options for them to get a vaccine. We can play an important role for communities that may not have an easy path to find someone that can help them get a vaccine administered.”

When asked how Walmart is helping address doubts surrounding the vaccine, Furner told Gosk, “We’ve been educating our own associates and using media channels to explain the benefits of vaccines.” He also said it’s “important” for those who get the vaccine to be “open about it,” concluding: “My intention is to get the vaccine when it’s my turn. It is not my turn yet. When it is my turn, I intend to do so.”