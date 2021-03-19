The Arkansas legislature is producing a tsunami of legislation abridging women’s medical autonomy; punishing sexual minorities, and suppressing voting by constituencies (poor and minority) that tend to vote Democratic.

But guns? Legislation on file this year expands in many ways the places and persons where guns are allowed. One bill even restores gun rights for certain white-collar felons. This continues a well-established pattern.

The Washington Post has surveyed the ability to get a rifle against the ability to vote in the 50 states. This report follows the mass slaying of Asian-Americans in Georgia, where you can buy a gun the same day but where the legislature is pushing to make voting harder and harder.

Arkansas has gun lovers covered, though federal law sometimes intervenes with different rules.

You must be 18 to vote. There is no minimum age to buy a shotgun or rifle under Arkansas law.

There is no waiting period for a gun purchase. You must register 30 days in advance of an election to vote in Arkansas.

There are similar disparities on permits for guns than for voting.

Voting CAN be a lot more dangerous than guns. See the Arkansas legislature.