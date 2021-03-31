Former Razorback football coach Chad Morris, gone along with Gus Malzahn from his last coaching stop at Auburn, is returning to Texas high school coaching ranks, where he had been very successful.

He’s been hired as head coach of a perennial Texas power, Allen High School, to succeed a retiring coach who’d gone 65-4.

The Dallas Morning News said the posting for the job said it would pay about $124,000 a year. Good money for high school coaching.

But is it good enough for the Razorbacks? The article notes:

At Arkansas, Morris originally signed a six-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million per year — a contract that Arkansas is still paying him as a part of a buyout. Last year, Morris signed a three-year deal to be Auburn’s offensive coordinator, but he wasn’t retained after longtime Auburn head coach Guz Malzahn — now the head coach at Central Florida — was fired.

After the firing, Arkansas owed Morris about $10 million, to be paid out monthly. The Razorbacks paid him $1.7 million last year, less than it would have owed because it was offset by his Auburn pay of $735,000 as offensive co-ordinator.

You might remember another case of a coach who didn’t live up to buyout expectations. The Razorback Foundation is in court with Bret Bielema, they don’t think he’s working hard to enough to earn a sufficient offset of its obligation in the buyout. Bielema finally did have some big-time marketability. He’s gone to work at Illinois.

I reported the terms of the buyout when Morris was fired in late 2019. His contract was with the University of Arkansas. The payment of the $10 million he was owed was to be made monthly through the end of the contract Dec. 31, 2023, but was to be offset by any other employment compensation Morris received. Without offsets, the payment would be about $205,000 monthly, or almost $2.5 million a year. That was offset during his year at Auburn by the $735,000 salary.

The Morris contract with UA stipulated this about offsets:

Are the Allen High Eagles comparable to the Razorback program?

UPDATE: Kevin Trainor, spokesman for the UA Athletic Department, provided this explanation:

The offset in Coach Morris’ release-waiver agreement with the University of Arkansas would be based on his Auburn salary through the term of that contract. Therefore, the Auburn agreement would be applicable related to the offset through its expiration in January 2023 unless he obtains employment compensation in excess of the total amount of his Auburn guarantee before its expiration. Any applicable offset from February 2023 until the end of UA’s obligation in December 2023 would be based on Coach Morris’ employment at that time. As you noted, Coach Morris’ release agreement continues to retain the Duty of Mitigation and the Right of Offset, specifically “an affirmative duty of mitigation to reasonably and diligently seek in good faith a comparable coaching position as soon as practicable following the termination of Morris’s employment with the University.” The term “Comparable Position” is defined in the wavier agreement as “a position of like stature and salary as a head football coach at a college or university at the NCAA Division I FBS level.” Related to agreements with previous head coaches, please note that while some language may be similar, the terms and parties of each release-waiver agreement differ. The waiver agreement for Coach Morris is with the University. The waiver agreement with Coach Bielema is with the Razorback Foundation.

I’ve since found that Morris had a $1.43 million buyout with Auburn, essentially two more years of pay from them. So that covers two years. From February 2023 to December 2023, there might be a question.