Kudos to the city of Conway for praising a national win by a Conway native, drag queen Symone’s victory in RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Stephanie Smittle reported here.

I’m waiting for some similar love from others in Faulkner County, such as @jasonrapert. Give Rapert a shout on Twitter or Facebook (if you’re favored with access). Encourage him to sponsor a resolution honoring a hometown hero. Write him at Jason.Rapert@senate.ar.gov