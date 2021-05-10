BREAKING: The Biden administration declared that federal law protects LGBTQ people from health care discrimination. This move affirms the rights LGBTQ people fought for and won in court. As states attack health care for trans youth, this is a critical recognition of our rights. — ACLU (@ACLU) May 10, 2021

Elections matter. Biden administration will prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity by health care organizations that receive federal funding.

Federal courts have already set the precedent for this, but the previous administration refused to recognize the rule of law (in this or anything else.)

Arkansas, of course, has declared itself a sovereign power when it comes to discriminating against LGBTQ people. You need only declare it’s your religion to discriminate and the governor and legislature of Arkansas say you’re good to go.

Perhaps, someday, a federal court will introduce the Arkansas legislature to a refresher course in federal law, the U.S. Constitution and Marbury v. Madison.