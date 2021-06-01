Little Rock’s live music scene is re-emerging, slowly. More than 14 months after the pandemic halted live performance in Little Rock, a marquee above The Weekend Theater still blinked a message in bright red scoreboard letters: “This is only Intermission.” Shows haven’t resumed in the theater’s black box just yet, but across the street at Vino’s Brewpub, William Blackart and Adam Faucett — two stalwarts of the local rock scene — were readying to take the stage for a two-night engagement in mid-May, one of the first major shows this year. We caught up with concertgoers at the door of the beloved pizza dive to take the temperature of post-pandemic concert fashion in Little Rock.

Vino's - Adam Faucett concert 1 of 12