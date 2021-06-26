By
Max Brantley
On
10:03 am

This news will fall on mostly deaf ears in Arkansas, though  it follows similar advice from the state’s chief epidemiologist:

Advertisement

The World Health Organization on Friday urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe.

 

“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said during a news briefing from the agency’s Geneva headquarters.

The CNBC report also noted:

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that about half of adults infected in an outbreak of the delta variant in Israel were fully vaccinated with the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, prompting the government there to reimpose an indoor mask requirement and other measures.

Concern appears to be rising about the ease with which the delta variant is transmitted and its potential to be more lethal and be accompanied by different symptoms. Also, as the disease spreads new mutations of the virus may develop.

Advertisement

Sydney, Australia has just begun a “hard” two-week lockdown because of an outbreak of the delta variant.

Arkansas, meanwhile, appears to think it’s over, judging by maskless throngs at venues all over. Also, in case you missed it, Governor Hutchinson announced Friday that the state Health Department would no longer compile COVID-19 updates on the weekend. They are winding down, coincidentally, just as UAMS has reopened its COVID-19 unit because of rising caseload.

Advertisement

It isn’t over. At any age. Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported to its staff Friday that it has six COVID-19 patients.

States with high percentages of unvaccinated people (Arkansas is one of the worst) are most at risk for spread of the delta variant

See you at Razorback Stadium.

 

Advertisement

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article TGIF news roundup
Tags

Commenting FAQs