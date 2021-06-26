As COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, it is important for all Arkansans ages 12 and up to get fully vaccinated. These vaccines are safe and effective. To learn more about the vaccine or vaccine clinics, visit https://t.co/vliykStzMp. pic.twitter.com/PYc2dXguSV — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) June 26, 2021

This news will fall on mostly deaf ears in Arkansas, though it follows similar advice from the state’s chief epidemiologist:

The World Health Organization on Friday urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe. “People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said during a news briefing from the agency’s Geneva headquarters.

The CNBC report also noted:

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that about half of adults infected in an outbreak of the delta variant in Israel were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine, prompting the government there to reimpose an indoor mask requirement and other measures.

Concern appears to be rising about the ease with which the delta variant is transmitted and its potential to be more lethal and be accompanied by different symptoms. Also, as the disease spreads new mutations of the virus may develop.

Sydney, Australia has just begun a “hard” two-week lockdown because of an outbreak of the delta variant.

Arkansas, meanwhile, appears to think it’s over, judging by maskless throngs at venues all over. Also, in case you missed it, Governor Hutchinson announced Friday that the state Health Department would no longer compile COVID-19 updates on the weekend. They are winding down, coincidentally, just as UAMS has reopened its COVID-19 unit because of rising caseload.

It isn’t over. At any age. Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported to its staff Friday that it has six COVID-19 patients.

States with high percentages of unvaccinated people (Arkansas is one of the worst) are most at risk for spread of the delta variant

See you at Razorback Stadium.