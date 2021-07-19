Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced this evening, after a weekend of fatal shootings, that he’s proposed to spend $1 million in federal COVID aid on crime-fighting initiatives.

Details so far are scant, except for hiring a social worker for the police department. He issued this statement:

Advertisement

“I’m extremely saddened and angered by the violence that took place in our city over the weekend. To the families whose loved ones died at the hands of someone else, I offer my deepest condolences. I’m praying for you. We have endured too much senseless death and harm in Little Rock, and while we have seen a downward trend in violent crime since May, we must do more to put a stop to it all. “I appreciate the Little Rock Police Department, which has put in place a strategy that has led to the decreasing violent crime—the ceasefire initiative and the joint task force with federal partners. We’ve experienced a 1%-2% drop in violent crime each week since the last week of May; however what Little Rock is enduring is not solely an enforcement issue. We must employ strategies that intervene before a gun is cocked. To that end, I will propose to the Little Rock Board of Directors that the city use at least $1 million of our share of American Rescue Plan Act funds for community violence intervention. These funds will allow us to create a comprehensive team of independent community specialists that will work to combat youth violence. We also have hired a social worker within LRPD to respond to issues that may

be better suited for a mental health professional. This person will work alongside officers to coordinate resources for residents who need them, in hopes of avoiding future violence in crisis situations or domestic disputes.

“Unfortunately, what’s happening in Little Rock is not unique. Many cities across the country are experiencing increased violence. It’s shameful that we are losing so many youth to violence and street life. For Little Rock and the families who call our community home, we can solve this problem. We will solve this problem.”

Somehow, missed this news release until I requested it. The spending of $1 million raises questions. The idea of bringing a social worker on board was already in the works. Good idea and relatively cheap.

But $1 million? Where does it go? For what? To whom? Details are needed. I have received no response to questions as yet.

Advertisement

City directors say they’ve received no details either

Context: Fatal shootings at the Otter Creek shopping center and a Rodney Parham liquor store over the weekend. Shots fired in the high-rent Prospect Terrace neighborhood at an elementary school basketball court. And perhaps others.