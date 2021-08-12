I’m happy the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce agrees that ACT 1030 prevents vaccine passports for private businesses as a condition for entry, travel, education, and services. #arpx #arleg #ARNews pic.twitter.com/a8blcotDH1 — State Senator Trent Garner (@Garner4Senate) August 10, 2021

I’ve written before about Sen. ’30 Percent’ Trent Garner’s new law to prohibit vaccination “passports.” It prohibits documentation of vaccination as a “condition for entry, travel, education, or services.” The governor, in approving this law, chooses to say it applies only to government agencies. A plain reading of the law suggests otherwise.

Advertisement

Don’t believe me? See what the sponsor said earlier this week, repeating what he’d said during legislative debate. It applies to private businesses, too.

It’s another law ripe for court correction. And Tom Mars, who’s already knocked down one of Garner’s COVID-encouragement laws (the ban on mask mandates) indicates he might be on this case, too.

Advertisement

I’m happy that 30 percent Trent made that clear so there won’t be any doubt about that when we’re in federal court. — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) August 12, 2021

By the way, I’m not sure where Garner gets his theory on chamber acceptance of his position. They have been outspoken in support of decisions by such employers as Tyson Foods to require vaccinations for their workers.

And one other legal point: One of the rightwing extremists on the Bentonville school board (which DID vote to impose a mask requirement) whined at the meeting that the ban was lifted because Tom Mars “chose” to file his legal challenge in Pulaski County and “found” a sympathetic judge.

Advertisement

Corrections, if facts mattered to wingnuts: Challenges to state law are, by law, filed in Pulaski County (though the rightwing legislative nut jobs recently added a provision that allows forum shopping) and cases are assigned in Pulaski County randomly.

Also: The three-branch system of government — that the Arkansas legislature is intent on wrecking — provides for courts to review the constitutionality of laws passed by the legislative branch. It is not “legislating from the bench” to strike down laws that violate the foundation document of Arkansas law. It is the law — checks and balances at work. When the Republicans complete their takeover of the Arkansas Supreme Court this may become a technicality.