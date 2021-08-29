So what if there’s a pandemic? Arkansas loves high school football. ⬇️ https://t.co/h4uhQbiVTV pic.twitter.com/dMJKii7dRS — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) August 29, 2021

Last night’s Bryant-Benton football game at War Memorial Stadium prompted the Tweet from Tom Mars, the lawyer who’s fighting in court to kill the state anti-mask-mandate law.

Yes, outdoors are said to be safer for the maskless as far as risk for transmission of COVID-19. But some CDC guidance might be worth mentioning as football season revs up in Arkansas.