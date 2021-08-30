30 CROSSING: Does it look like four lanes to you?

The Democrat-Gazette today featured Metroplan Director Tab Townsell’s lament at a recent board meeting of the regional planning agency that growth in Central Arkansas dropped in the last decade, with the 6.9 percent population growth (less than half the increase in the previous decade) of the six counties attributed to natural growth (more births than deaths) rather than migration of new residents.

The situation was even worse in Little Rock, with only 4.7 percent population growth.

Townsell concludes the region may not be viewed as a hotspot for career building, unlike Northwest Arkansas. Duh. We may be birthing more children, but jobs have been stagnant here over time, according to federal figures. Basically flat in Little Rock for two decades, with what little growth there’s been mostly in state jobs.

Townsell is now touting amenities, such as the construction of a regional trail system like the greenway in Northwest Arkansas as a way to build the region. From the article:

More broadly, such a network would provide benefits beyond transportation, including enhancing the region’s quality of life and promoting economic development, proponents of the concept say. Developing amenities such as bicycle trails is an increasingly important component of attracting younger workers, which could arrest further declines in population growth rate.

The irony here is rich thanks to a multi-billion-dollar elephant in the Metroplan Board room.

If Townsell mentioned it, it didn’t make it into the D-G article and it is this:

Decades of building ever wider freeways to the suburban counties, including 30 Crossing, the billion-dollar-plus concrete gulch cratering downtown Little Rock, apparently hasn’t produced economic and population growth. Say it ain’t so, Tab.

Metroplan has been and remains a chief advocate, through a board controlled by the five suburban counties, for a continuing orgy of spending for Little Rock freeways to shave a minute or so off commute time during the rush half-hours in Little Rock.

Might it occur to anyone that 10-lane freeways are not an “amenity”?

That city traffic grids ruined by such freeways are not “amenities”?

That demolished neighborhoods aren’t “amenities.”

That more air pollution is not an “amenity.”

That the flight of middle-class people to the ‘burbs — helped by not only wider freeways but also nutty city policies such as free commuter cars for Little Rock police — has not had an amenable impact on Little Rock? Good schools are an amenity.

Think for a minute about the pending proposal to increase the sales tax on Little Rock groceries and other items (including utilities) by a penny on the dollar. The planned half-billion in spending includes $5 million to pay security guards to walk people to their cars downtown. This is an “amenity”?

It might take more than a “greenway” to fix what ails us.

It might take more than a "greenway" to fix what ails us.